Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 88.0% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,435,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 130.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 705,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 557,836 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 542,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at $863,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.