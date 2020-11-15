Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.97

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.97 and last traded at $101.97, with a volume of 2570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7,578.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after purchasing an additional 502,274 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 175.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 77.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after buying an additional 166,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

