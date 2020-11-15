Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.71

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 2993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Several analysts have commented on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Summer Street initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,451,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $94,192.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,209 shares of company stock worth $1,875,280. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after buying an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,306,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $382,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.