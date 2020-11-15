iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.46

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.46 and last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 68352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 308.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

