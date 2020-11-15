CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.55

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$60.55 and last traded at C$58.24, with a volume of 231971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.53.

CCL.B has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a C$57.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.13.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.65.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.