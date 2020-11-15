Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$24.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) traded as high as C$22.35 and last traded at C$21.74, with a volume of 263608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.18.

ITP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.36. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$371.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$362.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 65.56%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

