Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.06

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $60.17, with a volume of 7338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -101.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

