Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.34

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Vericel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,579.00 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,252,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,431.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 546,625 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,842,000. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 333,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

