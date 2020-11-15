Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.53

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.53 and last traded at $93.51, with a volume of 154485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,945 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

