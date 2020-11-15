Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Trading Down 6.6%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was down 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.35 and last traded at C$4.68. Approximately 543,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 489,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $439.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

