Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Trading Down 9%

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF)’s share price dropped 9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$52.11 and last traded at C$52.33. Approximately 101,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 126,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.50.

AIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.10.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$155.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9010015 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) news, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.30, for a total value of C$403,643.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,457,211. Also, Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$276,965.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$882,435.45. Insiders have sold 22,385 shares of company stock worth $1,169,385 over the last quarter.

About Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.