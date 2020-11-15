Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (AEP.V) (CVE:AEP) Trading Down 15.2%

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (AEP.V) (CVE:AEP) traded down 15.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 88,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 63,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a market cap of $14.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (AEP.V) Company Profile (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engineers, manufactures, and sells trusses and engineered wood products in Canada. The company offers roof trusses, floor panels, wall panels, windows, floor joists, and floor trusses; and distributes I-joists, engineered beams, and patio doors, as well as provides design, engineering, permitting, and project management and site assembly services.

