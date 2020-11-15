Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) Trading Down 15.4%

Shares of Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) dropped 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 103,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,458,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

About Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

