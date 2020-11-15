Palomar Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PLMR. BidaskClub lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $75.68 on Friday. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $157,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,733. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,594,000 after acquiring an additional 315,266 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $19,490,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Palomar by 80.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 162,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

