Max Resource Corp. (MXR.V) (CVE:MXR) Shares Up 8.1%

Max Resource Corp. (MXR.V) (CVE:MXR)’s share price shot up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 264,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 241,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90.

About Max Resource Corp. (MXR.V) (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

