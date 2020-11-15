CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) Shares Up 9.1%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 238,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 257,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) Company Profile (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

