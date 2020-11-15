Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL) Shares Gap Down to $153.00

Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $153.00, but opened at $147.50. Wilmington plc (WIL.L) shares last traded at $147.50, with a volume of 775,817 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.50.

Wilmington plc (WIL.L) Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

