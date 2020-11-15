Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) Shares Up 16.3%

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP)’s share price shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.50. 198,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 49,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.23.
Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SXP)
Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom, digital window, envirosafe, extended, integrated, high efficiency, and stock envelopes; packaging solutions, including corrugate, e-commerce packaging, and folding carton; and pressure sensitive labels, booklets, and other inserts for food, pharma, and cosmetic industries.
