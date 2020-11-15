Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) (CVE:RPX) Shares Up 14.3%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) (CVE:RPX)’s share price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 126,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 307,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) Company Profile (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship property is the Wawa Gold Project comprising 371 unpatented and mining claims and 164 patented and leased mining claims covering an area of 6,519 hectares located in northern Ontario next to the municipality of Wawa.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.