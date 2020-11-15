PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) Shares Gap Down to $1,320.00

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,320.00, but opened at $1,275.00. PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) shares last traded at $1,315.00, with a volume of 5,430 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,083.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.70 million and a PE ratio of -162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Netherlands, Germany and Hungary, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

