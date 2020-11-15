Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) traded up 17.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. 240,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 797% from the average session volume of 26,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $167.97 million and a PE ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$500.67 million for the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TBL)

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber products; moldings; panels, such as plywood, oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting products; and preserved wood products.

