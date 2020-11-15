Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Trading 25% Higher

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR)’s stock price was up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 160,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 314,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$78,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,028,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,261.26.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for graphite, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the La Loutre graphite property that consists of 42 continuous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,867.29 hectares located in southern QuÃ©bec.

