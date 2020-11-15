Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC) Shares Gap Down to $105.60

Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $105.60, but opened at $102.00. Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) shares last traded at $105.60, with a volume of 316,789 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) from GBX 114 ($1.49) to GBX 134 ($1.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.81. The firm has a market cap of $600.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

