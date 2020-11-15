Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC) Shares Gap Down to $105.60

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $105.60, but opened at $102.00. Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) shares last traded at $105.60, with a volume of 316,789 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) from GBX 114 ($1.49) to GBX 134 ($1.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.81. The firm has a market cap of $600.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50.

About Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion
Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion
$663.40 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. This Quarter
$663.40 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. This Quarter
Oppenheimer Comments on AVITA Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on AVITA Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley
Brokers Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Clarivate Plc Decreased by William Blair
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Clarivate Plc Decreased by William Blair


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report