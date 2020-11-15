Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) Shares Gap Down to $1,176.00

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,176.00, but opened at $1,136.00. Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) shares last traded at $1,184.00, with a volume of 7,169 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,178.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,185.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

About Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

