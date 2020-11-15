Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) Shares Gap Down to $1,176.00

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,176.00, but opened at $1,136.00. Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) shares last traded at $1,184.00, with a volume of 7,169 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,178.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,185.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

About Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion
Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion
$663.40 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. This Quarter
$663.40 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. This Quarter
Oppenheimer Comments on AVITA Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on AVITA Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley
Brokers Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Clarivate Plc Decreased by William Blair
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Clarivate Plc Decreased by William Blair


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report