Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $33.23 on Friday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $734.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 81.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 29.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Inogen by 205.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Inogen by 180.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth $300,000.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

