MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €129.00 ($151.76) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €120.00 ($141.18).

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) stock opened at €87.68 ($103.15) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €96.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.92. MorphoSys AG has a 52 week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52 week high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

About MorphoSys AG (MOR.F)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

