RPC, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RPC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RPC’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RES. ValuEngine cut RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

RPC stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. RPC has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $5.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $574.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 515,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RPC by 29.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 353,514 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in RPC by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 302,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after buying an additional 215,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 198,757 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

