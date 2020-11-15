Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Shares Gap Down to $1,030.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,030.00, but opened at $992.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) shares last traded at $1,051.80, with a volume of 15,128 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $293.69 million and a PE ratio of 25.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 846.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,021.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

In other news, insider Simon Dodd bought 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

