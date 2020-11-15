Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (LON:GVP) Shares Gap Down to $130.00

Shares of Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GVP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.00, but opened at $125.00. Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust shares last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 52,351 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.05.

About Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (LON:GVP)

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

