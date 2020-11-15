EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.53. EQTEC plc (EQT.L) shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 17,181,968 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $37.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55.

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) Company Profile (LON:EQT)

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

