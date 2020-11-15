Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Shares Gap Down to $510.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $510.00, but opened at $490.00. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) shares last traded at $491.15, with a volume of 9,638 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFC. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 480.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 411.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.37.

In other news, insider Richard Eyre bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.43) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,140.06). Also, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £292,500 ($382,153.12).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

