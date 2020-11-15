THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Shares of THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.20. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 11,180,723 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

