Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) (LON:GFIN) Shares Gap Down to $3.81

Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) (LON:GFIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.65. Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 746,639 shares.

The company has a market cap of $23.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84.

About Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) (LON:GFIN)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

