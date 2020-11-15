Card Factory plc (CARD.L) (LON:CARD) Shares Gap Down to $39.00

Card Factory plc (CARD.L) (LON:CARD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $37.35. Card Factory plc (CARD.L) shares last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 350,503 shares traded.

CARD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Card Factory plc (CARD.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Card Factory plc (CARD.L) in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Card Factory plc (CARD.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Card Factory plc (CARD.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Get Card Factory plc (CARD.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 million and a PE ratio of 9.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.75.

In other news, insider Kristian Lee purchased 17,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £5,528.32 ($7,222.79).

Card Factory plc (CARD.L) Company Profile (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory plc (CARD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory plc (CARD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.