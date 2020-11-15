Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) (LON:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) (LON:PHAR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $13.40. Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 380,786 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.53. The company has a market cap of $43.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

