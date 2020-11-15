Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.88. Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 930,744 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

About Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) content, experiences, equipment, and software design in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers VR motion platforms in leisure destinations and rental spaces in retail and family entertainment destinations. Immotion Group Plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

