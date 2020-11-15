AIB Group plc (AIBG.L) (LON:AIBG) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

AIB Group plc (AIBG.L) (LON:AIBG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.18. AIB Group plc (AIBG.L) shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 214,512 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62.

AIB Group plc Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

