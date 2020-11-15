Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.55. Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 63,206 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

In other Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel acquired 30,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £10,909.08 ($14,252.78).

About Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

