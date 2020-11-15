Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Shares Gap Down to $1,595.00

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,595.00, but opened at $1,520.00. Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) shares last traded at $1,584.19, with a volume of 69,081 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GAMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) from GBX 1,280 ($16.72) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,562 ($20.41) in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 40.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,672.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,488.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 23.50 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, equities analysts predict that Gamma Communications plc will post 1989.9999593 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,656 ($21.64), for a total transaction of £1,457,280 ($1,903,945.65).

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

