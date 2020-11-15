Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) (LON:ALS) Shares Gap Down to $65.00

Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) (LON:ALS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $61.50. Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) shares last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 13,589 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 million and a PE ratio of -37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 17.86.

In other Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) news, insider Matthew Grainger sold 5,000 shares of Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total value of £3,100 ($4,050.17). Also, insider Robert Milroy acquired 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £7,979.16 ($10,424.82). Insiders bought 166,467 shares of company stock worth $10,375,999 over the last 90 days.

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) Gold Project and Lakanfla Gold Project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole Gold Project and Pitiangoma Est Gold Project located in Southern Mali; Laboum Gold Project located in Northern Cameroon; Agdz Copper-Silver Project, Takzim Copper-Zinc Project, Zaer Copper Project, and Ammas Zinc-Lead Project located in Central Morocco; Daro Copper-Gold Project, Zager Copper-Gold Project, and Tigray-Afar Copper-Silver Project located in Northern Ethiopia; Zolowo Gold Project and Leopard Rock Gold Prospect located in Western Liberia; and Prikro Gold Project located in Eastern CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

