Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €39.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) received a €39.50 ($46.47) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DWNI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.43 ($51.09).

Shares of DWNI opened at €42.49 ($49.99) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a 50 day moving average of €43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.89.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

