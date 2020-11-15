HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $19.00. HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 46,705 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $32.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.88.

In other HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) news, insider Alan Peterson sold 52,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total value of £10,036.75 ($13,113.08).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

