UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) Shares Gap Up to $167.50

UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $167.50, but opened at $173.00. UIL Limited (UTL.L) shares last traded at $170.90, with a volume of 8,881 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 159.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96.

Get UIL Limited (UTL.L) alerts:

In other UIL Limited (UTL.L) news, insider David Shillson bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £8,456.25 ($11,048.14).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Limited (UTL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL Limited (UTL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.