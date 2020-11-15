Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR) Shares Gap Down to $3.40

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.23. Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 15,707,223 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $66.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In related news, insider Sandy Shaw bought 164,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £4,934.22 ($6,446.59).

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

