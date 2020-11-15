Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Shares of Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.40. Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 17,982,782 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Mitchell sold 3,076,923 shares of Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £30,769.23 ($40,200.20).

Sareum Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2 kinase.

