Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L) (LON:WJG) Shares Gap Down to $164.20

Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L) (LON:WJG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $164.20, but opened at $155.00. Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L) shares last traded at $161.60, with a volume of 139,164 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97. The company has a market capitalization of $364.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44.

In other news, insider Richard Simpson sold 209,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91), for a total value of £306,429.18 ($400,351.69).

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

