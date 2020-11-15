FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) Shares Gap Down to $1,080.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,080.00, but opened at $1,004.00. FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) shares last traded at $1,080.00, with a volume of 32,018 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDM shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 949.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

In other FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72), for a total value of £210,000 ($274,366.34).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

