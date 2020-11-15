Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Down to $1.85

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.74. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 455,221 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Get Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00). As a group, analysts anticipate that Quadrise Fuels International plc will post -0.1025 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.