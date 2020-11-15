Nakama Group plc (NAK.L) (LON:NAK) Shares Gap Down to $0.70

Nakama Group plc (NAK.L) (LON:NAK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.55. Nakama Group plc (NAK.L) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 756,746 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $854,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

Nakama Group plc (NAK.L) Company Profile (LON:NAK)

Nakama Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy services for digital technology and interactive media industries under the Nakama name in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company also provides technology and business information recruitment consultancy services to insurance and investment management industries under Highams brand name.

