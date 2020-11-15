Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Shares Gap Down to $1,245.00

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Shares of Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,245.00, but opened at $1,180.00. Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at $1,209.90, with a volume of 4,868 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,146.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,242.04. The stock has a market cap of $460.26 million and a P/E ratio of 25.16.

About Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

